Israeli army says 2 more soldiers killed in battles in Gaza

The Israeli army on Friday said two soldiers were killed and another seriously injured in battles in the Gaza Strip.

The latest fatalities push the death toll among the Israeli army's ranks since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack to 420.

Israel resumed its military offensive against the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.