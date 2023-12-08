BLINKEN SAYS GAP REMAINS BETWEEN ISRAELS INTENT TO PROTECT CIVILIANS AND RESULTS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that there remains a gap between Israel's intent to protect civilians and results on the ground in Gaza.

"We stand here almost a week into this campaign in the south, after the end of the humanitarian pause, it remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection," Blinken said during a news conference in Washington with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

"And there does remain a gap between exactly what I said when I was there, the intent to protect civilians, and the actual results that we're seeing on the ground," he said.

"There are a number of things that we think it would be important to really focus on not only having the safe areas but making sure that the communications are such that people know where they can go, when they can go there safely, making very clear when the periods of being able to move from one place to another are in place," said Blinken.

He said the US is talking with the Israelis on a regular basis, including President Joe Biden's conversation Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about protecting civilians.

"Israel has an obligation to do everything possible to put a premium on protecting civilians and maximizing humanitarian assistance," he said.

The remarks come as officials in Gaza said at least 17,177 people have died since Israel began its war in the coastal enclave in retaliation for Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack.

The vast majority of those killed in Gaza -- about 70% -- have been women and children. More than 46,000 have been injured.

An estimated 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, representing 85% of the population. Many lack necessities such as food, water, dignified shelter and sanitation facilities, as well as medical care, according to the UN.

On post-war Gaza, Blinken said the US has been very clear on the importance of Palestinians having responsibility and control of Gaza, and ultimately being joined in control of the West Bank.

"And the best way to do that is through two states," he said, "Now, there are going to be very challenging questions of security, of governance, of reconstruction that we have to address."

He said it will be discussed with countries, including members of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, whose foreign ministers are headed Friday to Washington to meet the top US diplomat.

Foreign ministers from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Nigeria and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who were assigned by the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit last month, will visit Washington on Friday to press the US for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Asked about reports concerning the killing of a Reuters journalist in an Israeli airstrike Oct. 13, Blinken said: "And it is important and appropriate that it be fully and thoroughly investigated."

"My understanding is that Israel has initiated such an investigation, and it will be important to see that investigation come to a conclusion, and to see the results of the investigation," he added.

Cameron said the UK stands with the US in supporting Israel and its right to defend itself while at the same time stressing the importance of obeying international humanitarian law and trying to minimize civilian casualties.

"In terms of the future, we have to start not only providing the aid that is necessary for people in Gaza, possibly using maritime routes as well as land-based routes if that is necessary but also thinking about the future after this military operation is over," he said.

"And we discussed in our meeting how that's about how we build up and revitalize the Palestinian Authority, it's about how we stand up a plan for what happens after this operation is over, and how we map out a future to a secure future for both Israel and for the Palestinian people," he added.













