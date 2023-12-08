6 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in refugee camp in occupied West Bank

At least six Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Far'a refugee camp in the northeast West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that "six Palestinians were killed and many others were wounded in the Al-Far'a refugee camp near Tubas."

With this latest violent incident, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank since Oct. 7 has risen to 271, while 3,250 others were injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also said its crews are dealing with a number of injuries in the Al-Far'a refugee camp, including a "serious case."

The Israeli army is blocking Red Crescent crews from giving medical aid in the camp, it added.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large Israeli military force stormed the Al-Far'a refugee camp and raided Palestinian homes, which led to confrontations with dozens of Palestinians.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israel resumed its military offensive against the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.







