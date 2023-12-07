 Contact Us
News Middle East White House "demonising" Russia to gain funding from Congress: Kremlin

White House "demonising" Russia to gain funding from Congress: Kremlin

On Thursday, the Kremlin accused the White House of using the Russian threat as leverage to gain funding from Congress. This accusation came after President Joe Biden's statement that Russia would target a NATO member if they were not successful in Ukraine.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published December 07,2023
Subscribe
WHITE HOUSE DEMONISING RUSSIA TO GAIN FUNDING FROM CONGRESS: KREMLIN

The Kremlin accused the White House on Thursday of playing the Russian threat card in order to secure money from Congress after President Joe Biden said Russia would eventually attack a NATO member country unless it was defeated in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden wanted to "continue burning taxpayers' money in the furnace of war".

He accused the White House of demonising Russia and said that, if Washington were to stop backing Kyiv, all other Western countries would also turn away from it.