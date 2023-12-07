Israeli man killed by anti-tank missile from Lebanon

An Israeli man was killed in northern Israel on Thursday by an anti-tank missile from Lebanon amid rising tensions with the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the country's ambulance service said.

Magen David Adom said in a statement that a 60-year-old man died of his injuries from the attack.

The Israeli army responded by striking the area from where the missile was fired in southern Lebanon, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Hezbollah earlier said that it had attacked three Israeli military locations near the border with southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.