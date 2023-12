Israeli army raids, seals orphanage in southern West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday raided and sealed an orphanage near Hebron city in the southern occupied West Bank, and seized all its assets and material.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided the headquarters of the Beit Ummar Association for Orphan Care in Beit Ummar town, and seized the association's files, computers, and other material.

Before leaving, the army sealed the association's building with iron bars, the eyewitnesses added.

The association's Director Youssef Abu Maria told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that the association provides services to approximately 200 orphan children, in addition to 470 students who attend the association's school.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army raided and closed an advertising company in Ramallah city in the central West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

A total of 264 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.