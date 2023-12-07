Hezbollah says 3 members killed in clashes on Lebanon-Israel border

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Thursday that three of its members had been killed in border clashes with the Israeli army.

The group said in a statement that two fighters were killed in the town of Hermel, while a third was killed in the town of Mjadel in southern Lebanon.

It did not provide details about the circumstances leading to their deaths.

At least 93 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8, according to figures released by the group.

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.







