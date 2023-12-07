Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 17,200

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has mounted to 17,177 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said Thursday.

"Around 70% of the victims are children and women," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference.

He said 46,000 other people were injured in the Israeli onslaught on the blockaded Palestinian territory.

"At least 290 medics were killed, 102 ambulances destroyed and 160 health care centers targeted in the Israeli attacks, while 20 hospitals and 46 primary care centers were forced out of service," al-Qudra said.

"We are facing difficulties counting the number of martyrs and injured due to the ongoing attacks and communications blackout," he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Israel launched a massive military campaign against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 during which 1,200 Israelis were killed, according to official figures.