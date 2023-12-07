Dozens of Israeli troops killed in Gaza since start of ground offensive

Two more Israeli soldiers were killed Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, bringing the military death toll since the start of the ground offensive in the besieged Palestinian enclave to 86, the army said.

"Soldiers Ameit Bounzl and Almanaw Filkah fell during the battles in the Gaza Strip," Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported citing a military statement, providing no further details.

Over the last two days, the Israeli military reported that 10 troops, including officers, were killed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.



