Doctors Without Borders calls on Israel to stop 'indiscriminate' bombing of Gaza

Doctors Without Borders on Thursday called on Israel to stop the "indiscriminate" bombing of Gaza and reiterated the need for a cease-fire.

"For the first time yesterday, the number of people killed arriving to the MSF-supported Al-Aqsa hospital surpassed the number of injured people. 115 people killed in 24 hours," the humanitarian organization said on X.

"The hospital is full, the morgue is full," it warned.

The NGO also urged Israeli forces to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.