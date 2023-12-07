2 more Israeli soldiers, including son of war-time Cabinet minister, killed in Gaza

The Israeli army said on Thursday that two more soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip, including the son of war-time Cabinet member Gadi Eiznkot.

A military statement said reserve soldier Meir Eiznkot was killed in a bomb explosion in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Another soldier was killed in a firefight in the southern Gaza Strip, the statement added.

Two other soldiers were seriously injured in the fighting.

The army said 416 soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas ended.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.