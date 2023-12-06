LEBANONS HEZBOLLAH, ISRAEL EXCHANGE FIRE AMID BORDER TENSION

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel exchanged fire on Wednesday amid rising tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it struck a radar site in southern Lebanon with "appropriate weapons", resulting in "direct hits."

For its part, the Israeli army said it bombed several locations in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks on Israeli military sites.

The army said it had detected several launches from Lebanon towards a military post near the village of Arab al-Aramshe in the Western Galilee and an outpost in the Hermon area.

The army said it was responding to the sources of fire.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Kfarchouba, Rachaiya, Maroun Al-Ras and Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency also reported Israeli shelling towards a house in the town of Ayta ash-Shab.

There was no information yet of casualties.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.







