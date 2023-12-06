Israel will pay a heavy price if targtes Hamas in Türkiye: Erdoğan

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a warning to Israel regarding alleged assassination plans against Hamas members living outside Palestine, stating, "If they dare to take such a step against Türkiye and Turks, they will pay the price in a way that they won't be able to straighten their backs again."

The statement was made during President Erdoğan's return from his visit to Qatar, where he also discussed the bilateral relations and signed 12 new agreements after the successful completion of the 9th meeting of the High Strategic Committee.

"THE TRADE WITH COUNCIL MEMBER COUNTRIES HAS RISEN TO 23 BILLION DOLLARS"

During our meeting, we also had the opportunity to discuss the latest developments in our region. The focal point of our consultations for the past two months has been the situation of our Palestinian brothers and sisters who have been suffering under Israel's oppression. We extensively discussed the urgent and lasting establishment of a ceasefire, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and taking steps to secure peace based on a two-state solution. I am in full agreement with my brother Sheikh Tamim on continuing our close collaboration and shared relations on this matter. Today, at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in which I participated, we confirmed our determination to advance our relations with both the six member countries and the council itself. Our trade with council member countries has increased to a total of 23 billion dollars, surpassing 20 billion dollars with a more than 20 billion dollars increase over the last 20 years. We hope that the upward trend in our trade continues. We will strengthen our dialogue with Gulf countries to address the wounds of our Palestinian brothers and work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian State based on the 1967 borders. I wish all the meetings held in Doha to be auspicious. Now, I give the floor to you.

"THE GLOBAL SYSTEM ACTING ACCORDING TO THE IDENTITY OF THE PERPETRATOR IS MALFUNCTIONING"

If it weren't for the support of Western countries, especially the United States, towards Israel, we would not be facing such a situation in our region. The unlimited support, both financially and in terms of weapons, ammunition, and equipment, from these countries has significantly brought Israel, the spoiled child of the West, to this point. How far will this go? This situation will be even more provocative, especially for countries with very different positions regarding Israel. The global system, which acts according to the identity of the perpetrator, is malfunctioning. How will you fix this malfunction?

Especially Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently in a bankrupt situation. He may declare bankruptcy at any moment. It's not just Netanyahu, but also the coalition that turns a blind eye to his atrocities. Fortunately, since October 7th, the way the West views Israel has significantly changed. I believe it won't take much longer; especially Israel's oppressive actions towards Gaza will bring it to the brink of bankruptcy. Before the attacks on Gaza, there was a trial against Netanyahu in Israel, as you know. The Israeli judiciary, in collaboration with the occupying forces, is currently refraining from making a negative decision about him. Whether they like it or not, I believe they are on the verge of making that decision.

"THE VOICES RİSİNG WILL NOT CEASE UNTIL THE OPPRESSION IN PALESTINE ENDS AND THE PERPETRATORS ARE HELD ACCOUNTABLE"

We, from different parts of the world, have applied to the International Criminal Court with around 3,000 lawyers to ensure that Netanyahu and his accomplices are tried internationally. We brought the war crimes in Gaza to the agenda of the court, and we will follow up on this. Not only us but also many countries from various parts of the world have submitted serious applications against Israel to the International Criminal Court. In addition to the steadfastness of these countries, the number of people showing solidarity with Palestinians is increasing every day, especially in London's streets, in front of the White House in New York, in Paris, Belgium, the Netherlands, and many other places around the world. The voices rising in these places will not cease until the oppression in Palestine ends and the perpetrators are held accountable. Like all those who have a conscience, our hearts ache in the face of the unspeakable oppression in Gaza. The Israeli government, which has not received its share of humanity, will kill 16-17 thousand Palestinians in Gaza, prevent them from receiving food, water, and medicine, prevent the transfer of the wounded to hospitals, and those with a conscience will not stand against it, right? Such an attitude would be heartless and merciless, and we can never agree to it.

"GAZA IS DEVASTATED BY ISRAEL'S MERCILESS ATTACKS"

I can say this with ease: Qatar's perspective on this whole process aligns with ours. In the upcoming period, both I and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our relevant institutions will be in contact with Qatar, aiming to operate this process together and take steps together. Because the next stage is not a process where we say, "Let's leave it alone, let it go." There is a Gaza that has been devastated by Israel's merciless attacks. Ensuring a ceasefire and then evacuating the wounded from Gaza are the priority issues. There are also cancer patients among the civilian population in Gaza. You know we brought some of them to our country for treatment. There is also the issue of rebuilding and reconstructing Gaza. We will do whatever is necessary together, with all our strength, hopefully. We will start rebuilding and reconstructing. Qatar is determined to walk in the same direction as Türkiye on this matter.

"WE HAVE NO LUXURY OF SAYING 'WE TRIED, IT DIDN'T WORK.'"

We are ready for both guaranteeing and hosting this conference. Just let them truly desire peace. We constantly talk about peace, law, justice. We say these not just casually; we express them knowing that these concepts need to remain standing for the world to avoid a great disaster. To those who have eyes but do not see the oppression, to those who have ears but do not hear the truth, to those who have tongues but do not speak the truth, we say, "See, hear, speak the truth now." We are actually offering the prescription for the salvation of human dignity. We will not give up, we will not get tired, we will tell the truth and justice tirelessly. We do not have the luxury of saying, "We tried, it didn't work." We will continue to strive for peace. We have created new roadmaps. We will express our solutions not only for the oppression in Gaza but also for the years-long suffering of Palestine and for a lasting peace.

"ISRAEL MUST REMOVE THE TERRORISTS THEY MARKET AS SETTLERS FROM THOSE HOMES"

(Allegations of Israel's plan to create a 40-kilometer buffer zone in Gaza) First of all, I would consider it disrespectful to all my Palestinian brothers and sisters if such a plan were even discussed. This is not a plan that we will discuss, contemplate, or talk about. Israel's occupation plan for Palestinian territories, which began in 1947, unfortunately reduced Palestine and Gaza over the years. Now Israel intends to take the last remaining piece of land in Palestine entirely and occupy it as well. It is impossible to view this positively because these lands belong to the Palestinians. What will happen in Gaza and who will govern it is a decision made by the Palestinian people. We do not recognize any decision that goes beyond their decision. The best thing Israel can do is to accept the establishment of an independent and geographically unified Palestinian State within the 1967 borders and return the Palestinian lands it occupies to their rightful owners. Israel must remove the terrorists they market as settlers from those homes and territories and consider how they can build a peaceful future with the Palestinians. I believe the winners of this process will be the Palestinians.

"HAMAS IS A RESISTANCE GROUP"

Every now and then, they lie down and get up, saying Hamas is down, Hamas is up. Hamas is, above all, a resistance organization. Hamas is a political movement that emerged victorious from the elections held in Palestine. I was asked this question 21 years ago during a meeting with a group in the United States.