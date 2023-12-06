ISRAEL TO RETAIN CONTROL OF GAZAS SECURITY AFTER WAR: NETANYAHU

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the Israeli army will retain control of Gaza's security after the war, rejecting the possibility of giving that responsibility to an international force.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with his war cabinet, Netanyahu said Gaza "must be demilitarized" after the war ends.

"And in order for Gaza to be demilitarized, there is only one force that can see to this demilitarization-and that force is the IDF," he said, referring to the Israeli army, adding "no international force can be responsible for this."

"We have seen what has happened in other places where they brought in international forces for the goal of demilitarization. I am not prepared to close my eyes and accept any other arrangement."

Noting that the Israeli army had expanded its operation to the southern Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said the army had also besieged Jabalia and Khan Younis, adding "there is no place we cannot reach."

He called on the civilian population to leave the areas in which they are fighting the Palestinian group Hamas.

"I say here to our friends in the world who are pressing for a quick end to the war: Our only way to end the war, and end it quickly, is to apply crushing pressure against Hamas-and destroy it," he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive Friday on the Palestinian territory after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 wounded in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.











