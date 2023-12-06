ISRAEL REVOKES UN HUMANITARIAN OFFICIALS VISA OVER HER POSITION ON OCT. 7 ATTACK

Israel announced Tuesday that it decided to revoke the residence visa of UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings over her position concerning the Palestinian group Hamas's Oct. 7 attack.

"Someone who did not condemn Hamas for the brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis, for the kidnapping of babies and the elderly and for the horrific acts of abuse and rape, and for using the residents of Gaza as human shields, but instead condemns Israel, a democratic country that protects its citizens, cannot serve in the UN and cannot enter Israel!" Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on X, accusing the UN of bias.

The move came amid growing criticism from the UN over Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians.

It also came after Hastings said in a statement on Monday that the conditions required to deliver aid to the people of Gaza do not exist.

"If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond," she said in a statement.

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza, and there is nowhere left to go," she added.

Israel resumed its military offensive Friday on the Palestinian territory after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 wounded in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.













