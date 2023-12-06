EU’S FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF HIGHLIGHTS MAGNITUDE OF ISRAELS RELENTLESS ATTACKS ON GAZA

The European Union's foreign policy chief drew attention on Tuesday to the magnitude of Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza as the number of civilian casualties soared.

Referring to a phone call with UN Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, Josep Borrell said on X: "He informed me that, due to the bombing in the south of Gaza -- with many victims and massive destruction -- the UN won't be able to continue operating unless there is an immediate cease-fire."

"As requested by the UN, the fighting must stop," he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive Friday on the Palestinian territory after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 wounded in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.