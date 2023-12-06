3 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Three more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, according to official statements.

The Red Crescent Society said two Palestinians were killed and three others wounded during Israeli incursions into the Al-Fara'a refugee camp and the town of Tamun, northern West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a 30-year-old Palestinian, who was injured last week from Israeli gunfire in Tulkarem city, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday.

According to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Wednesday's fatalities pushed the death toll in the West Bank since the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas began on Oct. 7 to 263.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.







