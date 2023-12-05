UN RAPPORTEUR URGES EUROPE TO CONDEMN ISRAELS ACTIONS IN GAZA

UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, called on European countries to show a "strong reaction" to Israel regarding the events in Gaza.

In a post on social media platform X, Rapporteur Albanese made an appeal to European countries regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza.

In the said post, Albanese stated, "Dear Europeans, Italians, Germans, after the Holocaust, we must understand that ignoring other genocides begins with not seeing others as human. If Israel's attack on Palestinians does not prompt a strong reaction from us, it means that the darkest page of our recent history has taught us nothing."