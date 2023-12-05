Israel used US-made munitions to kill 43 civilians in Gaza: Rights group

Israeli military killed 43 Palestinians using US-made munitions in two documented air strikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday.

"A new investigation by Amnesty International has found US-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) were used by the Israeli military in two deadly, unlawful air strikes on homes full of civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip," the organization said in a post on X.

"The two strikes killed a total of 43 civilians. In both cases, survivors said there had been no warning of an imminent strike," the watchdog added.

"These strikes were either direct attacks on civilians or civilian objects or indiscriminate attacks. They must be investigated as war crimes," Amnesty further said.

The organization also called upon the US to stop arms supply to Israel.

"The US must immediately stop transferring arms to Israel that more likely than not will be used to commit or heighten risks of violations of international law," it concluded.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.





