Defeating Hamas remains elusive: Ex-Israeli military intelligence chief

The defeat of Palestinian group Hamas remains elusive, the former head of the Israeli army's Military Intelligence Division said Tuesday.

In an analysis published by Israeli Channel 12, Tamir Hayman said a lot of work still needs to be done by the army in the northern Gaza Strip.

"We must buy time as we have no other choice, and our deterrence and security in the Middle East will only guarantee us an overwhelming victory," he said.

"The conclusion at present is that we are still far from that," he added.

Hayman believes that eliminating Hamas is a challenge that requires destroying 60% of its military capabilities.

He opines that the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip will be "more complicated" as the area is heavily populated.

"After about one million additional people moved from Gaza's north to south with around two million people now living in an area of about 200 square kilometers (some 78 square miles)," he added.

Israel resumed its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured since Israel launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.