68 Turkish citizens, their relatives cross from Gaza to Egypt

A total of 68 Turkish citizens and their relatives crossed from the Gaza Strip into Egypt last night, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

This group is expected to arrive in Türkiye on Tuesday, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

In recent weeks, in addition to bringing home Turkish citizens who were in the Gaza Strip, Türkiye has also transported scores of patients from Gaza to Turkish hospitals for treatment, and also sent many truckloads of medical and humanitarian aid across the border into Gaza.