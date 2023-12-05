50 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes across Gaza: Report

At least 50 Palestinians were reported killed on Tuesday in Israeli overnight airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis city.

It added that another Israeli airstrike hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving at least 10 Palestinians dead.

Wafa agency quoted sources as saying that due to Israeli bombings of areas in the northern Gaza Strip, 108 slain civilians and dozens of injured people were taken to the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Under Israeli army siege and with no electricity, the hospital is sheltering more than 7,000 displaced people, Wafa added.

It also warned of a possible massacre by the Israeli army in the Kamal Adwan Hospital similar to what happened in Al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.















