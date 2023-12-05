5 Israelis injured in Ashkelon by rocket fire from Gaza

Five Israelis were injured and a residential building was damaged in the southern city of Ashkelon by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

The service said two women in their 60s sustained minor shrapnel wounds and three were treated for anxiety-related injuries.

According to Army Radio, a building in Ashkelon was directly hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip.

Sirens also sounded in several Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured since Israel launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.