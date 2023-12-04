The U.S. administration sends mixed signals regarding the future of Gaza

The U.S. administration has sent mixed signals regarding the future of Gaza.



John Kirby, the Coordinator of Strategic Communications at the White House National Security argued that the current "Palestinian Authority" does not have the credibility to govern Gaza once Israel's attacks cease, stating, "Regardless of how the administration in Gaza is structured, it must respond to the wishes of the Palestinian people, and currently, the Palestinian Authority does not have this credibility."

Regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements that he does not plan to allow the return of the "Palestinian Authority to Gaza" once the occupation ends, Kirby commented, "(Netanyahu's) statement is that an un-reformed Palestinian Authority is unacceptable for both him and us right now. We do not believe that the Palestinian Authority is currently in a position to provide reliable administrative control in Gaza."

Kirby expressed the desire to see a "reformed Palestinian Authority" with influence in Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to a White House statement, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Harris expressed U.S. support for the Palestinian people and their security, dignity, and will, emphasizing a two-state solution.

Addressing the situation in the West Bank with Abbas, Harris voiced concerns about steps that could escalate tensions in the region, including "settler violence."

The statement mentioned that following her meetings in Dubai, Harris discussed U.S. ideas after the cessation of conflicts in Gaza and expressed support for a united West Bank and Gaza under a revitalized Palestinian administration.

Additionally, the statement reported that Harris informed Abbas that National Security Adviser Phil Gordon would be visiting Israel and the West Bank later this week.

Harris did not provide a clear stance in her meeting with Herzog

The White House statement also noted that Harris had a phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. During the meeting, Harris expressed support for Israel's "legitimate right to self-defense" while conveying her concerns about the situation in the West Bank.

In this conversation, Harris limited her remarks on the future of Gaza to supporting a "two-state solution."

Netanyahu had previously stated that he would not allow the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the occupation, citing concerns about its support for terrorism and lack of commitment to peace.





