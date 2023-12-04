Israeli attacks in Gaza 'getting worse for children, mothers': UNICEF

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the southern region of Gaza, with its spokesperson saying that the attacks are every bit as vicious as those endured in the north.

"Despite what has been assured, attacks in the south of Gaza are every bit as vicious as what the north endured. Somehow, it's getting worse for children and mothers," stated the UNICEF spokesperson James Elder on X.

"Your voice matters. We must believe we can be a part of stopping the war on children... Silence is complicity," he added.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 509 Palestinians have been killed and 1,316 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 15,523 since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to 41,316.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.