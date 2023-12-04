Israel expanding its ground operation to every part of Gaza: Army

Israel is continuing to expand its ground operation against Hamas to all parts of Gaza, a spokesperson for the army said late Sunday.

"The Israeli army is advancing towards every Hamas settlement," Daniel Hagari told reporters.

Hagari said intensive air support is being used to assist ground forces advancing in urban areas.

He said the army is also continuing ground and air attacks against forces of the Lebanese Hezbollah group in the north.

A rocket fired from Lebanese territory struck a military vehicle in the northern Israeli town of Beit Hillel, causing injuries, he noted.

Meanwhile, the army targeted the densely populated city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with illumination flares.

The Israeli army's tank and armored units are stationed to the east of Khan Yunis, which is under heavy bombardment from both land and air, according to an Anadolu correspondent in the field.

Dozens of families are attempting to migrate to the city center from areas where conflicts have intensified.

The city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip is also under intense tank and artillery fire.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 509 Palestinians have been killed and 1,316 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 15,523 since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to 41,316.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.







