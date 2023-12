The Palestinian death toll from a massive Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip has soared to 15,899, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Monday.

"More than 42,000 other people were injured in the assault," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.