Death toll of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza rises to 75

The Israeli army said late Sunday that death toll of soldiers killed in Gaza has risen to 75 since it expanded the ground offensive in the enclave on Oct. 27.

Three more soldiers have been killed and another soldier sustained serious injuries in clashes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to more than 15,500 since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to over 41,000.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.













