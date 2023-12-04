3 Israeli soldiers injured by mortars fired from Lebanon

Three Israeli soldiers were injured in mortar shelling from Lebanon targeting a military site in northern Israel early Monday.

The Israeli army said several mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards a military site in the northern town of Shtula early Monday, slightly injuring three soldiers.

It said several mortar shells from Lebanon also targeted an Israeli army position in the town of Yiftah, adding that the army responded by targeting the "source of fire."

Tension flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah after the Israeli military launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.













