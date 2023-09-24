Iran says it has neutralised dozens of bombs in Tehran
Authorities in Iran have neutralised 30 bombs meant to go off simultaneously in Tehran and detained 28 terrorists linked to Daesh [ISIS], Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing the intelligence ministry.