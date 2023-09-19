One killed by Israeli fire at Gaza border, Palestinian officials say

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man along the Gaza-Israel border on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, the first such fatality in what have become almost daily confrontations along the frontier, after months of relative calm.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment. Over the past few weeks it has said its soldiers had been using riot dispersal means against Palestinians throwing explosives at the border fence.

Health officials said the 25-year-old, Youssef Radwan, was shot in the neck and died in hospital and that 11 more people were wounded.







