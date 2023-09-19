Iraq says anti-Iran groups disarmed, relocated from border

The Iraqi government said Tuesday it had disarmed and relocated armed groups opposed to Iran from northern Iraq's Kurdish region.

In a statement, Iraq's Higher Committee said the offices of the anti-Iran groups were evacuated and that they were disarmed and relocated to areas away from the border.

It said the move was taken in cooperation between the committee, the Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government in Erbil.

According to the statement, members of the anti-Iran groups "will be considered refugees according to regulations of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees."

Iraqi border forces were permanently deployed in the region, the statement said.

The committee called on all parties "to stay away from negative statements and to support joint efforts."

"Border security is a shared responsibility between the two countries," it added.

Last month, Iran announced an agreement with the Iraqi government on "disarming and relocating" the "armed terrorist groups" in northern Iraq's Kurdish region by Sept. 19.

This January, Iran accused armed groups in northern Iraq of carrying out an attack on a military facility in the central city of Isfahan, which was reportedly thwarted.

The incident came less than two months after the IRGC fired missiles and drones at targets in the Kurdish region, killing at least 13 people.

Last month, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, warned that if the Iraqi authorities do not act, the Iranian military will resume its operations.





