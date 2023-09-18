News Middle East Netanyahu accuses Israeli protesters of joining forces with PLO and Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged that the protest movement opposing his far-right coalition government's judicial reform initiatives is collaborating with Israel's adversaries.

Before taking off for the UN General Assembly in New York Sunday night, Netanyahu spoke of "demonstrations against Israel by people who have joined forces with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), with Iran and others."



His remarks sparked strong criticism from the protest organizers and opposition parties.



A spokesman for Netanyahu subsequently said that the prime minister meant that while he will be representing Israel at the UN summit in New York, Israeli citizens will be demonstrating at the same time as protesters supporting opposing causes.



The spokesman added that it would be the first time that Israeli citizens will be demonstrating next to supporters of the PLO and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, which calls for a comprehensive boycott of the state of Israel.



Before Netanyahu's departure, thousands of Israelis had again demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other cities against the government's controversial judicial reform plans, as they have been doing for months.



The proposed plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system, including an amendment that removes the Supreme Court's ability to take action against "unreasonable" decisions by the government or individual ministers, has sharply divided Israeli society since the beginning of the year.



Critics say the government is trying to consolidate power, while Netanyahu's government says that the top court is too powerful in Israel and interferes excessively in political issues.



Several hundred demonstrators also gathered outside Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday evening to disrupt Netanyahu's departure.



Protests are also expected during the prime minister's stay in the US.









