LAKE URMIAS DECLINE THREATENS WIDESPREAD ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT BEYOND IRAN

Decreasing rainfall, increasing evaporation, and misguided policies due to global climate change have caused the world's second-largest saltwater lake, Lake Urmia, to largely dry up.

Despite efforts by the Iranian government to restore the lake to its former state, the drying process could not be prevented. Massive salt deposits have formed as a result of the approximately 5,200 square kilometers lake drying up.

"Wherever the salt goes, there will be infertility," emphasized Prof. Dr. Alaeddinoğlu, a faculty member of the Geography Department at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, noting that the salt in the basin has begun to spread to the region via wind.

Alaeddinoğlu stated, "In any region where that salt goes, there will be infertility along with salinization. It leads to the disappearance of fertile soils in that region. Of course, the lake is an ecosystem. The disappearance of the lake, the transformation of the salt in that region into a desert, and the transmission of these salt deposits, which have turned into a desert, hundreds or even thousands of kilometers away by wind, will affect all our areas naturally transported by that wind. It will affect the infertility of agricultural areas."

This damage will not only affect the region but also have far-reaching effects, Alaeddinoğlu pointed out, stating that this situation would impact a significant part of the Eastern Anatolia Region. It will affect fertile soil areas and all water resources.

Therefore, this destruction due to salinization accompanying the desertification movement will also affect neighboring countries in the area. Türkiye is one of them, and it will be affected.

Every salt particle transported by wind to the geography it goes to will cause destruction. When you irrigate that area, it will already eliminate the fertility of those salty soils. It is necessary to find an answer to the question of exactly how much area will be affected. However, we can say that Van is within the scope of this impact."