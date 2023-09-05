Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed in clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm, a hospital official said Tuesday.

The official from Thabet Hospital, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, said the man died as a result of Israeli army gunfire.

Eyewitnesses in the area also reported confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians at the camp.

In addition, Israeli forces used construction equipment to dig roads and caused damage to Palestinians' vehicles along the roadside.

Israeli authorities have not released a statement so far on the incident.

Over the past several months, towns and villages in the West Bank have experienced frequent raids and attacks by both Israeli forces and settlers.









