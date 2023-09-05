Israel to halt entry of goods from Gaza over ‘attempt to smuggle explosives’

Israel decided Monday to indefinitely halt the entry of goods from Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, citing concerns over "explosives smuggling."

The suspension will start Tuesday, according to information obtained by the Coordination Committee for the Entry of Goods into the Gaza Strip operating under the Palestinian Authority.

Israel cited the smuggling of explosives concealed within clothing from Gaza to the West Bank as the reason for the decision.

Inspectors from the Israeli Defense Ministry examined three trucks and discovered several kilograms of high-quality explosives hidden inside the linings of clothing, according to a statement issued by the Israeli military.

The statement also noted that the explosives were believed to be intended for "terrorist elements."

The Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, with the endorsement of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, directed the suspension of the transportation of goods from Gaza to Israel.

The Kerem Shalom crossing serves as Gaza's sole commercial gateway to the outside world.







