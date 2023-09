A written statement has been issued by the Palestinian Prisoners Association regarding this matter.



According to Israeli forces, 14 individuals, including one woman, have been detained and removed from Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, Hebron, and Jericho. Notably, some of those detained are former prisoners.



In the occupied West Bank, there has been a sustained atmosphere of heightened tension for months, primarily driven by Israeli military operations and violations of rights by Jewish settlers.