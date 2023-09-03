Israel mulls deportation of Eritrean migrants after violence

The Israeli government formed a ministerial committee on Sunday to examine measures against Eritrean asylum seekers following violent protests a day earlier.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the measures may include "immediate deportation" for those involved in Saturday's riots.

"We request strong measures against rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part in it," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also demanded deportation for those involved in the violence.

At least 140 people were injured on Saturday in clashes between Eritrean supporters and opponents of their country's government in Tel Aviv. Around 39 were arrested by Israeli police.

Videos posted to social media showed street battles between police and protesters, as well as between opposing groups of Eritrean nationals.

Eritreans make up the majority of African asylum seekers in Israel, estimated at more than 30,000, according to Israeli estimates.

Past years saw clashes between Eritrean opponents and supporters of their country's regime in Israel.





