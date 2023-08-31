Israeli forces wound young palestinian in West Bank clash

In a statement released by the Palestinian Red Crescent, it was noted that during the confrontations with Israeli soldiers on Amman Street in Nablus, a young Palestinian was wounded in the leg by live ammunition.

The statement conveyed information that the young individual was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, a substantial number of Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, carried out a raid on the area known as the "Joseph's Tomb" in Nablus, purportedly to provide protection for Jewish settlers. This action subsequently led to clashes between the soldiers and Palestinians.

Reportedly, Israeli soldiers employed live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas during the incidents. Additionally, it was mentioned that Palestinian youths blocked roads, engaged in stone-throwing, and utilized Molotov cocktails.