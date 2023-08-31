 Contact Us
Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen

On Thursday, an Iranian man and four Iraqis were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of U.S. citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad last year. Troell was killed during a failed kidnapping attempt in November, as reported by the police at the time.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published August 31,2023
An Iranian man and four Iraqis were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing U.S. citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad last year, two legal sources said.

Troell was killed during a botched attempt to kidnap him in November, police said at the time.

"The Iranian man was the mastermind of the crime," one legal source said. All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell's murder, the source added.

Court officials did not name the defendants but said the four Iraqis were members of a Shi'ite militia.