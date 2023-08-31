Iran busts 14 terrorists with links to Israel

 Contact Us
The Iran Intelligence Ministry announced the detention of 14 individuals, alleged to have Israeli connections, on charges of "terrorism"

Published August 31,2023
As reported by Tesnim News Agency, the Iran Intelligence Ministry has issued a written statement on the matter.

The statement revealed that '14 individuals, suspected of planning terrorist attacks in 4 provinces, have been apprehended.' The authorities shared that during operations conducted by law enforcement in the provinces of Mazandaran, Kermanshah, Khuzestan, and Sistan-Baluchestan, the detained individuals were found with an assortment of firearms and ammunition.

However, no information has been disclosed about the identities or affiliations of the individuals allegedly linked to Israel.