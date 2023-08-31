Iran busts 14 terrorists with links to Israel

As reported by Tesnim News Agency, the Iran Intelligence Ministry has issued a written statement on the matter.

The statement revealed that '14 individuals, suspected of planning terrorist attacks in 4 provinces, have been apprehended.' The authorities shared that during operations conducted by law enforcement in the provinces of Mazandaran, Kermanshah, Khuzestan, and Sistan-Baluchestan, the detained individuals were found with an assortment of firearms and ammunition.

However, no information has been disclosed about the identities or affiliations of the individuals allegedly linked to Israel.