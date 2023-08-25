MASSIVE WOMENS PROTESTS ERUPT AGAINST GENDER-BASED SEGREGATION IN ISRAEL

Thousands of women took to the streets of an ultra-orthodox suburb of Tel Aviv Thursday to protest against what they say is gender-based segregation, reinforced by a right-wing, religious government.



They marched through the streets of Bnei Brak, which is mostly populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews, carrying protest signs and Israeli flags.



According to Israeli media reports, there were a few minor confrontations. Dozens of residents had gathered for a counterprotest.



The organizers of the womens' protest accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of wanting to "change the liberal character of Israel and transform it into a more religious, discriminatory, unequal country," buttressed by the contested judicial reforms which have divided the country for months.



This is shown, they said, in "initiatives for gender segregation and the displacement of women from public space."



In recent weeks there have been reports of attempts to restrict women in public spaces in Israel.



According to media reports, for example, in the city of Ashdod, a bus driver directed a group of teenage girls to the back of a bus and gave them blankets to cover themselves.



In another incident, a woman was reportedly barred from boarding a bus altogether.



However, after public pressure, Netanyahu clearly spoke out against these incidents.



