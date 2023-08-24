Israeli army arrests 40 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday detained 40 Palestinians in separate areas of the occupied West Bank.

The non-profit Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement that the Israeli forces arrested them during a "detention campaign" in the provinces of Hebron, Tulkarm, Jenin, Qalqilya, Nablus, Jericho, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem.

According to the NGO, the Israeli army has arrested 120 Palestinians in the last three days.

Israeli forces frequently conduct raids on Palestinians' homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, detaining people on various charges.

Tensions between Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers occasionally escalate during the raids, leading to sporadic incidents.