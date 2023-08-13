Germany marks 62nd anniversary of construction of Berlin Wall

Berlin and its surrounding area are marking the 62nd anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall on Sunday by paying tribute to all the victims of the former East German border regime.



At several events along the former border that physically divided the city into East and West on August 13, 1961, representatives from German politics and society will remember the people who died or were killed while trying to escape East Germany's hard-line communist regime.



The anniversary will also commemorate how the decades-long division separated families and severely restricted freedom.



"The Wall tore apart families and friendships, it uprooted people and led to an incredible amount of suffering," Bodo Ramelow, the premier of Thuringia, a German state formerly part of the communist East, said in a statement on Sunday.



His thoughts went out to all those "whose striving for freedom led to being spied on, persecution and exclusion or imprisonment," Ramelow said.



Alongside a planned memorial service in Berlin's Chapel of Reconciliation, the head of the city's finance office, Stefan Evers, will lay a wreath on behalf of the city government at the wall memorial on Bernauer Strasse, near Berlin's well-known Mauerpark.



There will be a tribute to 18-year-old Peter Fechter, who was shot by East German border guards and bled to death by the wall in August 1962, one year after the wall was built. Crowds had gathered on the western side of the wall but they could not help Fechter because he had fallen on the East German side and guards there did not help him.



The commemoration will take place at Zimmerstrasse, by Checkpoint Charlie.



Meanwhile, in the nearby city of Teltow in Brandenburg, top politicians in the region will pay tribute to Peter Mädler and Karl-Heinz Kube, who were shot in 1963 and 1966 respectively during escape attempts.



The wall was built mostly to halt the exodus of East Germans to the West, as the labour drain was slowing down its economy. East German leaders said the wall was protecting its citizens from capitalism.



The wall in the German capital was roughly 155 kilometres long and separated entire communities for more than 28 years.



The rest of East Germany, which in addition to East Berlin was comprised of five German states, was sealed off from the Federal Republic of Germany in the summer of 1952, when East German security agencies established a 5-kilometre-wide restricted area along the border with West Germany.



According to the Berlin Wall Foundation, at least 140 people were killed at the wall while trying to flee East Germany.



The wall fell on November 9, 1989, in a shock turnaround by the East German authorities, and Germany was ultimately reunited.



Ramelow also recalled the peaceful revolution of 1989: "It was citizens of the former East Germany who brought the Wall down again almost 30 years later," he said.



The painful experience of "a Germany divided by walls and barbed wire" was a reminder to do everything possible "so that we can continue to live in freedom, diversity and democracy in our country".



