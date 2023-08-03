Kuwait and Saudi Arabia assert shared ownership of disputed region

In a joint statement issued by the foreign ministries of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, it was emphasized that the entire wealth of the disputed region belongs to both countries.

The statement stated, "In accordance with international law and good neighborly relations, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia reiterate their call to Iran to negotiate the eastern border of the divided region."

Iran's Petroleum Minister, Javad Owji, had previously stated in a press statement after a cabinet meeting on August 2 that they are ready to work with Kuwait regarding the Arash/Dorra Gas Field in the Arabian Gulf.

ARASH/DORRA GAS FIELD

The Arash/Dorra Gas Field, located in the Arabian Gulf and discovered in 1967, has been a source of dispute between Iran and Kuwait for years. The part of the gas field located on the Iranian side is referred to as "Arash," while the Kuwaiti side is known as "Dorra."

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement in March 2022 to develop the Dorra Gas Field.

Iran, on the other hand, argued that the agreement was "illegal" and announced that it would begin drilling operations in the region.

On July 3, Kuwait called on Iran to negotiate the delineation of the maritime border in the region, and the Tehran administration did not make any statements regarding the issue.

Kuwait's Minister of Petroleum, Saad Al-Barrak, had previously stated on July 27 that "Kuwait will start exploration and production activities in the Dorra Gas Field without waiting for the border to be drawn with Iran."