1-year-old girl dies due to extreme heat at Syria’s Idlib displacement camp: UN

A one-year-old girl died at a displacement camp in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib after her health deteriorated due to extreme heat, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

The infant and her family lived in a three-year-old tent in a camp, where the temperatures are reaching up to 30-46 degrees Celsius (86-114.8 degrees Fahrenheit), Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"Our partners reported that at least 165 tents in the camp lack proper thermal insulators to protect people from extreme weather conditions," Dujarric said.

"Living condition remains harsh. About 800,000 people are still living in tents today, often in overcrowded conditions," he added.

About 1.9 million displaced people live in some 1,430 camps or self-settled sites in northwestern Syria, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the UN.