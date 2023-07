Turkish foreign ministry condemd attacks on Quran in Denmark, calls for swift action

Turkish ministry of foreign affairs issued a written statement regarding the repeated attacks against the Quran in Denmark.

In the statement, it strongly condemd the despicable attacks on our sacred book, the Quran, in Copenhagen today.

It urges the Danish authorities to take necessary measures within the framework of their international responsibilities to prevent violent actions that fuel hatred towards the Islamic religion and billions of believers.