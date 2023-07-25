Israeli Medical Association begins 24-hour general strike over judicial overhaul law

The Israeli Medical Association (IMA) began on Tuesday a 24-hour general strike to protest the parliament's approval of a controversial bill that limits the Supreme Court's authority to overturn government decisions deemed unreasonable.

The legislation, passed on Monday, was part of a broader judicial overhaul plan spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has triggered 29 weeks of mass protests and has divided the Israeli society.

The government says the package is meant to restore power to elected officials, but critics argue it is a power grab by Netanyahu.

"This is a difficult day for the state of Israel and its people," Zion Hagay, head of the body, tweeted on Monday, adding that the IMA had no option other than to call a strike.

He said medical centers and clinics in Jerusalem will be excluded from the strike, and emergency rooms of general and psychiatric hospitals will also operate as usual.



