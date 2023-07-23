Taliban rejects claims that leaders of Daesh/ISIS terror group were sent to Afghanistan

The Taliban on Saturday rejected a claim by Iran's foreign minister that the leaders of the Daesh/ISIS terror group had been sent to Afghanistan.

"If Iran has any intelligence that Daesh members have been transferred to Afghanistan, we hope (they) share it so the Afghan security forces can take the necessary steps," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the interim Foreign Ministry, said in on Twitter.

Balkhi also urged Iranian authorities to take a constructive stance on economic, political, and social issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed that the leaders of Daesh/ISIS had been sent to Afghanistan from Iraq, Syria, and Libya in recent months.

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, Daesh/ISIS has been attacking Taliban leaders and Afghan clerics as it has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the county, including many on mosques.