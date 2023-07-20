UAE sees Türkiye as 'very important strategic partner': Minister

The United Arab Emirates sees Türkiye as a "very important commercial, economic and strategic partner," the country's minister of state for foreign trade said Wednesday.

Türkiye has become the country that saw the fastest developments in relations with the UAE, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said during the UAE-Türkiye Business Forum organized by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in the capital Abu Dhabi as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 's Gulf tour.

Speaking at the forum's closing session, Al Zeyoudi said relations between the two countries have progressed rapidly and new horizons have been opened following agreements signed between the two countries.

He noted that relations between Türkiye and the UAE have gained great momentum.

"There is a relationship based on a common acquisition project. Many agreements have been reached between the two countries so far," he added.

Calling on the Turkish business world, he said: "I would like to invite Türkiye to our country. We invite them to partner with us in our sustainable growth, because we have a very positive perspective towards you."

Stressing that the two countries can further increase their mutual investments and cooperation, Al Zeyoudi said the two countries have the same vision.

He said the UAE and Türkiye can collaborate in the international area both politically and economically.

He noted that the two countries signed agreements worth $50.7 billion on Wednesday and wished the agreements to be beneficial to the people of the two countries.







